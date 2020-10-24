AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Talks Transitus - "I've Always Made An Album That Everyone Likes, And Then An Album That Everyone Has To Get Used To" (Video)

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Anthony Lucassen welcomed The Progspace his home via webcams and discussed the new album, Transitus. He talks about writing the story about love, horror and betrayals as a movie originally instead of a new sci-fi album, finding Tom Baker (the legendary Dr. Who during the 70's) as the narrator, and more.

Lucassen on the reaction to Transitus:

"I have to be honest, they're mixed, but I kind of expected that. It is a different album, and if you look back at the history of Ayreon, I've always made an album that everyone likes and then an album that everyone has to get used to. The previous album, The Source, was an album that everyone liked immediately, especially because of the first track, 'The Day The World Breaks Down'. It say everything about Ayreon. This is different because it's more of a musical than a (metal) opera, and it was set up to be a movie orginally, not an Ayreon album. If this had been an Ayreon album from the begining I would have done things differently."

Lucassen recently checked in with the following update:

"Dear Ayreonauts, I’m super proud to tell you Transitus ended up in the charts all over the world! Thank you all for making this a reality. Here’s a nice selection. Please don’t worry if your country isn’t in there, I love you anyway..."

Ayreon recently released the brand-new sprawling and epic studio album, Transitus, via Music Theories Recordings. A music video for "Daniel’s Descent Into Transitus" can be seen below.

Mastermind Arjen Lucassen states: "And finally the official video... the most outrageous mini-movie I ever made! Welcome to the mystical realm of Transitus with Simone Simons as the Angel Of Death, Tommy Karevik as Daniel, Marcela Bovio and Caroline Westendorp as the Furies... and listen to my story!"

The album is available on 2CD, 2LP gatefold red transparent vinyl and a 48-page Earbook which includes 5 discs; 2CD album, 1CD instrumental versions, 1CD guide vocal versions, and a DVD with bonus footage which includes a behind the scenes video, a videoclip, trailer and a 5.1 audio and hi-def stereo mix of the album. The release is accompanied by a 28-page graphic novel which is included in the Earbook as well as the 2LP.

