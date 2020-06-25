AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Unveils Transitus Album Cover Artwork, Previews New Track "Fatum"

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with a new update:

"And finally... the Transitus album front cover! Designed and animated by the mighty David Letelier, logo by Thomas Ewerhard. The dramatic music you are hearing is part of the track ‘Fatum’ and features the majestic Hellscore Choir conducted by Noa Gruman. Tomorrow the pre-sales start!"

The tracklist for the album is available below.

Lucassen recently confirmed the story for the new Ayreon album, Transitus, will be narrated by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker. The album will feature the following vocalists:

Tommy Karevik (Kamelot)

Cammie Gilbert (Oceans Of Slumber)

Amanda Somerville (Trillium, HDK)

Michael Mills (Toehider)

Paul Manzi (Arena)

Dianne van Giersbergen (Ex Libris)

Johanne James (Kyrbgrinder)

Simone Simons (Epica)

Dee Snider (Twisted Sister)

Marcela Bovio (ex-Stream Of Passion)

Caroline Westendorp (ex-The Charm The Fury)

Guitar legends Joe Satriani and Marty Friedman, and hurdy gurdy player Patty Gurdy, also make an appearance on the record.