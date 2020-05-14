AYREON - New Album To Be Narrated By Doctor Who Legend TOM BAKER

Arjen Lucassen recently announced the upcoming release of a new Ayreon album, entitled Transitus. He has checked in with a new update:

"Yes indeed, it’s my favorite Doctor Who: Tom Baker ! You may also know him from the hilarious Little Britain . For me the most iconic voice ever, another childhood dream come true."

Tom Baker is an English actor and writer, best known in sci-fi / nerd circles for his portrayal of the fourth incarnation of the Doctor in the iconic science fiction series Doctor Who. He played the role from 1974 to 1981, which is the longest tenure than any other actor in the title role. To date, thirteen actors have played the role of the Doctor.

A previous update from Arjen: "I’m very proud to tell you that for the very first time the new Ayreon album will be released with a genuine 25-page comic book! It’s illustrated by the renowned artist Felix Vega. Here is a sneak peek, the pages are animated by Dave Letelier. Hope you like it as much as this nerd here does!"