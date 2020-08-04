AYREON Posts Transitus Comic Book Teaser Featuring EPICA Vocalist SIMONE SIMONS (Video)

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with the following message for the fans:

"The Transitus comic book has arrived, and it looks truly amazing! I’m so proud of this, thanks Félix Vega for the amazing illustrations. Here’s our favorite Angel of Death, just before a very important mission..."

Lucassen posted the following update back in June:

"And here’s the cover of my very first comic book... I’m a proud nerd! Illustration by the amazing Felix Vega, logo by Heilemania. And I have some very good news for you all: every product ordered from the Ayreon webstore will include a free copy of the comic book!"

The tracklist for the album is available below.

Lucassen recently confirmed the story for the new Ayreon album, Transitus, will be narrated by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker. The album will feature the following vocalists:

Tommy Karevik (Kamelot)

Cammie Gilbert (Oceans Of Slumber)

Amanda Somerville (Trillium, HDK)

Michael Mills (Toehider)

Paul Manzi (Arena)

Dianne van Giersbergen (Ex Libris)

Johanne James (Kyrbgrinder)

Simone Simons (Epica)

Dee Snider (Twisted Sister)

Marcela Bovio (ex-Stream Of Passion)

Caroline Westendorp (ex-The Charm The Fury)

Guitar legends Joe Satriani and Marty Friedman, and hurdy gurdy player Patty Gurdy, also make an appearance on the record.