AYREON Release Graspop Metal Meeting 2018 Aftermovie

Multi-instrumentalist Arjen Lucassen's beloved Ayreon metal opera outfit performed its first ever festival show on June 22nd at the Graspop Metal Meeting 2018 in Dessel, Belgium.

Lucassen has checked in with the following update: "Aftermovie for you of the Graspop Festival headline show we did with Ayreon in June. It was an emotional experience to see 15,000 enthusiastic people raising their arms and singing along, all the way to the back! Special thanks to all of you who were there, and sorry to all who couldn’t be there. Maybe next time?"