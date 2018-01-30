AYREON Releases "Everybody Dies" Live Video From Upcoming Ayreon Universe Release

"I’m extremely proud to present you the first full live video track of the upcoming Ayreon Universe DVD/BD," says Arjen Lucassen. "I picked ;Everybody Dies;, which is not only a personal favorite, it also features many of the amazing singers and a lot of mayhem and commotion on stage! This is a total bitch of a track to play, but I must say the band totally nailed it! Hope you like it!"

Only six months after the Ayreon Universe took to the stage, Mascot Label Group / Music Theories Recordings will release the entire show on a variety of formats on March 30th. Ayreon Universe is the best of Ayreon Live - a unique performance featuring 16 singers, 28 songs, 2+ hour performance, 9000+ fans and a special appearance by Arjen Lucassen. All of this captured by 30 cameras!

Arjen talks about the upcoming release in the video below:

It’s proof that you should never say ‘never’. After creating rock operas in the studio for more than 20 years, prog mastermind Arjen Lucassen, aka Ayreon, finally took his Universe to the stage in September 2017. Three shows sold out within hours after announcing. 9000+ fans from all corners of the world flocked to the 013 venue in Tilburg, Netherlands to see this long-awaited show live.

This unique performance features 16 singers, 28 songs, an 8 piece band and a special appearance by Arjen. The duration of the show was more than 2 hours. It was filmed with 30 cameras and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray with 5.1 surround audio, with an extensive list of extras, including a behind-the-scenes documentary with interviews with every singer and musician, and a compilation of the try-out show performed a few weeks earlier.

Two years in the making, Ayreon Universe is a full on rock extravaganza, featuring songs from all Ayreon albums, including 2017’s The Source, plus a few fan favorites from Star One. An amazing array of singers appeared on stage to bring the Ayreon Universe to life: Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Damian Wilson (Headspace), Hansi Kursch (Blind Guardian), Tommy Karevik (Kamelot), Anneke van Giersbergen (The Gentle Storm), Marco Hietala (Nightwish), Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Mike Mills (Toehider), Marcela Bovio (Stream of Passion), Irene Jansen, Robert Soeterboek (Star One), John Jaycee Cuijpers (Praying Mantis), Edward Reekers (ex-Kayak), Jay van Feggelen, Maggy Luyten (Nightmare) and Lisette van den Berg (Scarlet Stories).

This is the show every Ayreon fan wants to see and hear! Without further ado, the album cover.

Ayreon Universe will be released on the following formats:



- 5-Disc Earbook with 2CD, 2DVD and Blu-ray

- Blu-ray

- 2DVD

- 2CD

- 3LP (Black vinyl)

- 3LP (Gold vinyl - Ayreon webstore exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- Digital download / streaming

Full specs will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can also get bundles with limited edition t-shirts that were previously only available at the shows. Your final chance to get exclusive Ayreon Universe apparel. Pre-orders will start on January 30th at 4 PM, CET. Set your clocks.