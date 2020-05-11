AYREON's Upcoming Transitus Album To Be Released With 25-Page Comic Book; Sneak Peek Video Streaming

Arjen Lucassen recently announced the upcoming release of a new Ayreon album, entitled Transitus.

An update from Arjen: "I’m very proud to tell you that for the very first time the new Ayreon album will be released with a genuine 25-page comic book! It’s illustrated by the renowned artist Felix Vega. Here is a sneak peek, the pages are animated by Dave Letelier. Hope you like it as much as this nerd here does!"



