AYREON – The Source Tracklisting Revealed

Arjen Lucassen is working on a new Ayreon album titled The Source, scheduled for release in 2017 via Mascot Label Group. The album’s tracklisting has been revealed. Lucassen says in an update: “As many of you requested, here is the track list for the new Ayreon album The Source! Oh, and prepare for a BIG update this Thursday.”

Tracklisting:

CD1

Chronicle 1: The Frame

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”

“Sea Of Machines”

“Everybody Dies”

Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten

“Star Of Sirrah”

“All That Was”

“Run! Apocalypse! Run!

“Condemned To Live”

CD2

Chronicle 3: The Transmigration

“Aquatic Race”

“The Dream Dissolves”

“Deathcry Of A Race”

“Into The Ocean”

Chronicle 4: The Rebirth

“Bay Of Dreams”

“Planet Y Is Alive!”

“The Source Will Flow”

“Journey To Forever”

“The Human Compulsion”

“March Of The Machines”

DVD

Videos:

“Everybody Dies”

“Star Of Sirrah”

“Run! Apocalypse! Run”

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”

Interviews

Behind The Scenes

5.1 Audio Mix

Lucassen wrote in a previous update:

"This is Planet Alpha! Created by the amazing Yann Souetre for the artwork of the new Ayreon album. We'll be showing you more very soon..."

Vocalists confirmed for the new Ayreon album include:

- James LaBrie (Dream Theater) as The Historian

- Tommy Rogers (Between The Buried And Me) as The Chemist

- Simone Simons (Epica) as The Counselor

- Michael Mills (Toehider) as TH-1

- Floor Jansen (Nightwish) as The Biologist

- Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) as The Astronomer

- Tobias Sammet (Edguy, Avantasia) as The Captain

- Michael Eriksen (Circus Maximus) as The Diplomat