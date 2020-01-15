AYREON To Release Into The Electric Castle Live And Other Tales In March; Video Trailer Streaming

Ayreon have set March 27 as the release date for Into The Electric Castle Live And Other Tales.

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen states: "Dear friends, I proudly present you the trailer for Electric Castle Live! Yes... I know this sounds like a pushy sales pitch... but I really feel this is our best live release ever. Brilliant performances, great quality and editing, cool sound, lots of behind-the-scenes stuff etc. Just a shame about that so uncool Hippie-dude... now whose idea was that? Pre-order starts on January 29!"

A Super Deluxe Wooden Box Set, limited to 1,500 worldwide, will include the Earbook and these exclusive items:

- 3LP marble-splatter vinyl

- picture disc

- slipmat

- poster

- 10 postcards

- signed certificate of authenticity

A video trailer can be seen below. Complete details coming soon.