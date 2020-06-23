AYREON - Tracklist Of Forthcoming Transitus Album Revealed

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with a new update on the project's next album:

"Many have asked me for the tracklist of Transitus, so here it is! Let’s see if you can translate this into a comprehensible ghost story."

Lucassen recently confirmed the story for the new Ayreon album, Transitus, will be narrated by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker. The album will feature the following vocalists:

Tommy Karevik (Kamelot)

Cammie Gilbert (Oceans Of Slumber)

Amanda Somerville (Trillium, HDK)

Michael Mills (Toehider)

Paul Manzi (Arena)

Dianne van Giersbergen (Ex Libris)

Johanne James (Kyrbgrinder)

Simone Simons (Epica)

Dee Snider (Twisted Sister)

Marcela Bovio (ex-Stream Of Passion)

Caroline Westendorp (ex-The Charm The Fury)

Guitar legends Joe Satriani and Marty Friedman, and hurdy gurdy player Patty Gurdy, also make an appearance on the record.