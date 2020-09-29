AYREON - Transitus Lyrics Available For Download Following "A Pretty Spectacular Screw-Up"

Ayreon have release a brand-new sprawling and epic studio album, Transitus, via Music Theories Recordings. Mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with the following message to the fans:

"Hi all, a serious note from me for a change. I want to sincerely apologize for not including the song lyrics in the CD and vinyl versions of Transitus. The lyrics are important, and not including them definitely wasn’t intentional. I admit it was a pretty spectacular screw-up.

I know it’s always easy to blame Corona, but the pandemic was really kicking off right when we were working on the artwork and everything got pretty chaotic. And yes, extremely rushed. Nevertheless, I take the final responsibility for letting this happen. Anyway... hope you’ll forgive me. And I swear, it won’t happen again! For those who missed it, you can download the lyrics here."

In the new video below, Lucassen takes you on a journey through the different formats of Transitus:

The album is available on 2CD, 2LP gatefold red transparent vinyl and a 48-page Earbook which includes 5 discs; 2CD album, 1CD instrumental versions, 1CD guide vocal versions, and a DVD with bonus footage which includes a behind the scenes video, a videoclip, trailer and a 5.1 audio and hi-def stereo mix of the album. The release is accompanied by a 28-page graphic novel which is included in the Earbook as well as the 2LP.

Order Transitus here. Watch a video trailer below.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Fatum Horrificum"

A] Graveyard

B] 1884

C] Daniel And Abby

D] Fatum

E] Why?!

F] Guilty

"Daniel’s Descent Into Transitus"

"Listen To My Story"

"Two Worlds Now One"

"Talk Of The Town"

"Old Friend"

"Dumb Piece Of Rock"

"Get Out! Now!"

"Seven Days, Seven Nights"

CD2

"Condemned Without A Trial"

"Daniel’s Funeral"

"Hopelessly Slipping Away"

"This Human Equation"

"Henry’s Plot"

"Message From Beyond"

"Daniel’s Vision"

"She Is Innocent"

"Lavinia’s Confession"

"Inferno"

"Your Story Is Over!"

"Abby In Transitus"

"The Great Beyond"

"Talk Of The Town" lyric video:

"This Human Equation" lyric video:

"Get Out! Now!" lyric video:

"Hopelessly Slipping Away" lyric video: