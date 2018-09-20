AYREON - What On Earth (Or In Space) Is Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Up To?; Video Teaser

Ayreon mastermind and multi-instrumentalist Arjen Lucassen has issued the video below, with the title, What On Earth (Or In Space) Is Arjen Up To? Check out the teaser and find out next week.

In honour of the 20th anniversary re-release of Into The Electric Castle, Ayreon recently released this lyric video for the newly mixed version of "Across the Rainbow Bridge".

Says Arjen Lucassen: "It’s created once again by the amazing Wayne Joyner, I think it really captures the right mood. Hope you enjoy it too, despite that weird Hippie-dude." :-)

The 20th anniversary re-release of Into The Electric Castle is available for order here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Welcome To The New Dimension"

"Isis And Osiris"

"Amazing Flight"

"Time Beyond Time"

"The Decision Tree (We're Alive)"

"Tunnel Of Light"

"Across The Rainbow Bridge"

Disc 2:

"The Garden Of Emotions"

"Valley Of The Queens"

"The Castle Hall"

"Tower Of Hope"

"Cosmic Fusion"

"The Mirror Maze"

"Evil Devolution"

"The Two Gates"

"Forever Of The Stars"

"Another Time, Another Space"