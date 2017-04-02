AYREON - Winning Entry For “The Source Will Flow” Video Contest Revealed

Arjen Lucassen’s Ayreon recently released four fan-made videos for “The Source Will Flow”, featured on the upcoming album, The Source, and invited the fans to vote for thier favourite. Lucassen has issued the following update:

"And... Ayreonauts have come to a decision. After a massive amount of votes (more than 150k!), we have a winner for the fan-video contest! Congratulations, Beltrán Luque. And hugs from all of us for the beautiful model in your video :-) Enjoy the video and... the music of course, featuring the vocals of Tommy Rogers, James Labrie and Simone Simons. Thanks to everyone who made a video and to everyone who voted."

The Source is an exciting new chapter in Arjen Lucassen’s Ayreon saga, with contributions from renowned vocalists like James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Simone Simons (Epica), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian), Tobias Sammet (Edguy, Avantasia), and Russell Allen (Symphony X). The Source will be released on April 28th through Ayreon’s new label Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings.

Pre-order the album in various formats at this location.

The Source tracklisting:

CD1

Chronicle 1: The Frame

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”

“Sea Of Machines”

“Everybody Dies”

Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten

“Star Of Sirrah”

“All That Was”

“Run! Apocalypse! Run!

“Condemned To Live”

CD2

Chronicle 3: The Transmigration

“Aquatic Race”

“The Dream Dissolves”

“Deathcry Of A Race”

“Into The Ocean”

Chronicle 4: The Rebirth

“Bay Of Dreams”

“Planet Y Is Alive!”

“The Source Will Flow"

“Journey To Forever”

“The Human Compulsion”

“March Of The Machines”

DVD

Videos:

“Everybody Dies”

“Star Of Sirrah”

“Run! Apocalypse! Run”

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”

Interviews

Behind The Scenes

5.1 Audio Mix

“Everybody Dies” lyric video:

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”:

Vocalists confirmed for the new Ayreon album include:

- James LaBrie (Dream Theater) as The Historian

- Tommy Rogers (Between The Buried And Me) as The Chemist

- Simone Simons (Epica) as The Counselor

- Michael Mills (Toehider) as TH-1

- Floor Jansen (Nightwish) as The Biologist

- Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) as The Astronomer

- Tobias Sammet (Edguy, Avantasia) as The Captain

- Michael Eriksen (Circus Maximus) as The Diplomat