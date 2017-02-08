AZARATH - In Extremis Album Details Revealed

Polish black/death metal tyrants and recent Agonia Records signees, Azarath, are ready to move forward with new music. On April 7th, the band (featuring drummer Inferno of long-time Behemoth fame) will return with their most furious sonic statement to date, a new album titled In Extremis. The eerie painting that adorns the album's cover was made by Marta Promińska (Hypnagogic Painting).

Meaning "at the point of death" or "under extreme circumstances" in Latin, In Extremis is yet another apex reached by Azarath. Offering a vehement ride through the netherworlds, the effort arrives six long years after its predecessor, Blasphemers' Maledictions (2011), and places the band back at the fore of the genre, with strong ties to the group's early cult albums. Black as a night and dense as tar, In Extremis offers a whirlwind of chaotic currents ready to overwhelm.

Recorded in various locations between March and November 2016, the opus was mixed and mastered by Haldor Grunberg at Satanic Audio. Graphic design and layout were done by Mentalporn (Behemoth, Origin, Decapitated) with calligraphy provided by Ihasan Art and additional work by Holy Poison Design.

Tracklisting:

“The Triumph Of Ascending Majesty”

“Let My Blood Become His Flesh”

“Annihilation (Smite All The Illusions)”

“The Slain God”

“At The Gates Of Understanding”

“Parasu Blade”

“Sign Of Apophis”

“Into The Nameless Night”

“Venomous Tears (Mourn Of The Unholy Mother)”

“Death”

In Extremis will be available in a variety of formats:

- Digipack CD with 36 page booklet

- Limited to 100 copies gatefold red LP with 20 page booklet

- Limited to 150 copies gatefold white LP with 20 page booklet

- Limited to 250 copies picture LP with 20 page booklet

- Standard black LP with 20 page booklet

- T-shirt (2 versions)

- Hooded sweatshirt

- Full zip hooded sweatshirt

- Digital format

Pre-orders are available here.

Following the album's release, Azarath will play at Inferno Festival (Norway) and Party.San Festival (Germany). The record release show will take place in Warsaw (Poland) a few weeks after album's release date.

Lineup:

Inferno - drums

Bart - guitars

Necrosodom - vocals/guitars

Peter - bass