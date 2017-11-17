BABYLON A.D. Debut “One Million Miles” Music Video

Babylon A.D. are one of the few hard rock bands from the late '80s/early '90s that are still operating with all of their original members: Derek Davis, vocalist/songwriter, guitarists and songwriters, John Matthews and Ron Freschi, drummer Jamey Pacheco and bassist Robb Reid. The band formed in 1987 and to celebrate their 30th anniversary, will release their new album, Revelation Highway, on November 10th.

A music video for the album track “One Million Miles” is available for streaming below.

Vocalist Derek Davis comments on the song and video, "The song, 'One Million Miles', from our Revelation Highway release is a very special song to me. I wrote the song about my wife and I shared the demo with the band and they immediately wanted to put it on the record. It's a very emotional song and kind of reminds me of floating. The pace of the song, harmony guitar work and lyrics all tie the song together extremely well. I'm very happy with the way it turned out.



"The video treatment fits the songs lyrics like hand in glove. It was so awesome to be at the beach near San Francisco. The day was beautiful and the ocean view was stunning, It, really was a magical day and one of the best times we as a band ever had shooting a video. I really hope our fans will see what we see in the video and song because it is very special to us."

Derek Davis on the new album: "This record kicks ass, from the opening track 'Crash And Burn' to the last track 'Saturday Night'. The band had a blast making the album and a lot had to do with original founding member lead-guitarist John Matthews rejoining the band. He really lit the fire that got the bands blood pumping to make a new record. For me it was awesome to produce and mix such a cool record. It's very hard hitting yet melodic, with some great lyrical story telling and great stand out tracks like, 'One Million Miles', 'Tears', 'Rags To Riches, and 'She Likes To Give It'. The songs are so catchy and memorable on the first listen I know our fans are gonna love it! And of course there are some burning guitar leads to keep the metal heads happy. The band is very grateful that Frontiers Music Srl listened to the tracks and felt the same way about them as we do and offered us the opportunity to get this record out. We can't wait to hit the road and play the material live."

Featuring 10 tracks of the energetic classic hard rock the band is known for, Revelation Highway is sure to please fans of the band's classic early material. The band will play shows in the UK and Germany this August/September to kick off promotion for the album with more touring planned both in the US and UK/Europe.

Tracklisting:

“Crash And Burn”

“Fool On Fire”

“One Million Miles”

“Tears”

“She Likes To Give It”

“Rags To Riches”

“Last Time For Love”

“I'm No Good For You”

“Saturday Night”

“Don't Tell Me Tonight”

“I’m No Good For You” video:

“Rags To Riches”:

“Crash And Burn” video:

Babylon A.D. lineup:

Derek Davis - Lead Vocals, Keyboards, Acoustic Guitar

Ron Freschi - Guitars & Vocals

John Mathews - Guitars & Keyboards

Robb Reid - Bass & Vocals

James Pacheco - Drums & Percussion