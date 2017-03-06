BABYLON A.D. - Founding Guitarist JOHN MATTHEWS Returns

Babylon A.D. has announced that founding member and guitarist John Matthews is back in the band. He is currently recording on the new forthcoming album Revelation Highway and will also be performing with B.A.D. on all US and European tour dates. "We are excited with the outcome of the new album and look forward to its release this fall," says the band.

"Danny De La Rosa is currently not in the band and will not be part of the new record as he is putting his efforts into writing and recording new solo music. We would like to thank Danny for his last 28 years of commitment to the band, outstanding musicianship and brotherhood... we wish him well with his future project."