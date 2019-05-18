BABYLON A.D. Frontman DEREK DAVIS Debuts New Solo Single / Video "Mississippi Mud"

Derek Davis, frontman and songwriter for former Arista Records and Frontiers Records recording artists, Babylon A.D. has just released his new solo single and video “Mississippi Mud”. The track is from his upcoming new album, Resonator Blues, which lands worldwide on June 1st via Southern Blood Records / Perris Records.

Resonator Blues is Derek’s third solo album after his initial 2012 release, Re-Volt. His second offering, the 2017 Revolutionary Soul, ushered in some great retro soul. In total, Davis has performed and written on twelve albums. With a wide range of influences: hard rock, southern blues rock, old school R&B soul, and now the blues.

On his latest offering Derek Davis weaves early Delta blues, Americana, folk, hillbilly twang, southern rock, traditional and jump blues all into one. The twelve mesmerizing tracks, of which, ten, Davis has written, pin the listener’s ears back and demand they sit up and take notice. Bottleneck-slide is prevalent on nearly all the tracks, along with some wailing harmonica and sometimes a blistering Texas Telecaster lead will be heard. This is a multifaceted album, a journey of sorts all rolled into one great magical music ride across America down highway 61.

The vision of Derek Davis, who not only sings and plays all the different guitars and bass on the record, also does a masterful job creating lyrical landscapes with amoving production. The voice of Derek Davis is unmistakable. He belts out each song with emotion, passion and power, using his amazing gift to reach the listener and weave his tales. The voice is gritty yet melodic and every song is sung as it should be. His guitar work is exceptional, raw, and captivating.

To sum it all up, Davis has made one hell of an American blues album. In a day and age where it seems music is made by computers and programmers that have sucked the life out of the music of today, it’s great to find a hidden gem that can and will stand the test of time. Vinyl anyone?

Tracklisting:

"Resonator Blues"

"Sweet Cream Cadillac"

"Mississippi Mud"

"Penitentiary Bound"

"Jesus Set Me Free"

"Red Hot Lover"

"Death Letter"

"Whiskey And Water"

"Unconditional Love"

"It Hurts Me Too"

"Back In My Arms"

"Prison Train"

