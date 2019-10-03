BABYLON A.D. Introduces New Guitarist NICK HERNANDEZ

Babylon A.D. announces Nick Hernandez as the band’s new guitarist, following the swift departure of Marc “Spyder” Webb.

The new lineup includes founding members lead vocalist Derek Davis, guitarist John Matthews, and drummer Jamey Pacheco, along with brother and bassist Eric Pacheco and Nick Hernandez on guitar. Babylon A.D. is currently writing and recording for their fifth studio album.

Nick is a well-known, respected guitarist who has contributed to the East Bay music scene for many years. His accomplishments include San Francisco Summer Of Love Review, lead guitarist of tributes Shred Zeppelin, The Who, Santana, and Steppenwolf. He was a founding member of East Bay favorites Electric Sister, opening for Slash’s Snakepit, and appearing at 107.7’s the Bone Bash alongside Mötley Crüe. Nick is currently touring nationally with Oakland-based artist Thadeus Gonzalez, and appears in several of his videos.

The Hernandez family are long-time supporters and friends of B.A.D. since its inception. His father’s music magazine, The Informant, greatly helped B.A.D. gain notoriety throughout Northern California before signing to Arista Records. Babylon A.D. is excited about the future and direction that lie ahead having Nick as a featured guitarist and touring recording artist.

"We would like to thank Marc “Spyder” Webb for his professionalism and the time he contributed to the band. We hope the best for him and his family," says B.A.D.

Babylon A.D. is currently booking shows, writing and recording new songs for their next album. Stay tuned for the new single and video “Sucker For Me” on the band’s label, Apocalypse Records.