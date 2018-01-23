BABYLON A.D. Premier "Saturday Night" Music Video

January 23, 2018, 8 hours ago

news hard rock babylon a.d.

Babylon A.D. have released a video for "Saturday Night", a track from their new album, Revelation Highway, released last November. The clip can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Crash And Burn”
“Fool On Fire”
“One Million Miles”
“Tears”
“She Likes To Give It”
“Rags To Riches”
“Last Time For Love”
“I'm No Good For You”
“Saturday Night”
“Don't Tell Me Tonight”

“Saturday Night” video:

“One Million Miles” video:

“I’m No Good For You” video:

“Rags To Riches”:

“Crash And Burn” video:

Babylon A.D. lineup:

Derek Davis - Lead Vocals, Keyboards, Acoustic Guitar
Ron Freschi - Guitars & Vocals
John Mathews - Guitars & Keyboards
Robb Reid - Bass & Vocals
James Pacheco - Drums & Percussion

