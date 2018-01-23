BABYLON A.D. Premier "Saturday Night" Music Video

Babylon A.D. have released a video for "Saturday Night", a track from their new album, Revelation Highway, released last November. The clip can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Crash And Burn”

“Fool On Fire”

“One Million Miles”

“Tears”

“She Likes To Give It”

“Rags To Riches”

“Last Time For Love”

“I'm No Good For You”

“Saturday Night”

“Don't Tell Me Tonight”

“Saturday Night” video:

“One Million Miles” video:

“I’m No Good For You” video:

“Rags To Riches”:

“Crash And Burn” video:

Babylon A.D. lineup:

Derek Davis - Lead Vocals, Keyboards, Acoustic Guitar

Ron Freschi - Guitars & Vocals

John Mathews - Guitars & Keyboards

Robb Reid - Bass & Vocals

James Pacheco - Drums & Percussion