BABYLON SHAKES Debut "Making A Million" Music Video
January 31, 2019, an hour ago
Exile To The Velveteen Lounge, the new release by vintage sleaze powerhouse trio, Babylon Shakes, is set for release tomorrow (Friday, February 1st) through HighVolMusic. A music video for the album opener, "Making A Million", can be found below.
Exile To The Velveteen Lounge is the first full-length record from the band and contains 10 tracks of vintage rock.
Tracklisting:
"Making A Million"
"Sunset Striptease"
"Sin Parade"
"No Pictures Please"
"Velveteen Libertine"
"Silver Tongue Devil"
"Hardtimes"
"Die Pretty"
"Star In Your Eyes"
"Motel Lights"
"Making A Million" video:
"Velveteen Libertine" video: