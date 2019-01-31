BABYLON SHAKES Debut "Making A Million" Music Video

Exile To The Velveteen Lounge, the new release by vintage sleaze powerhouse trio, Babylon Shakes, is set for release tomorrow (Friday, February 1st) through HighVolMusic. A music video for the album opener, "Making A Million", can be found below.

Exile To The Velveteen Lounge is the first full-length record from the band and contains 10 tracks of vintage rock.

Tracklisting:

"Making A Million"

"Sunset Striptease"

"Sin Parade"

"No Pictures Please"

"Velveteen Libertine"

"Silver Tongue Devil"

"Hardtimes"

"Die Pretty"

"Star In Your Eyes"

"Motel Lights"

"Making A Million" video:

"Velveteen Libertine" video: