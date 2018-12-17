BABYLON SHAKES - Exile To The Velveteen Lounge Album Details Revealed

Exile To The Velveteen Lounge, the new release by vintage sleaze powerhouse trio, Babylon Shakes, is set for a February 1st release through HighVolMusic.

Exile To The Velveteen Lounge is the first full-length record from the band and contains 10 tracks of vintage rock. Video production for the album opener, "Making A Million", is set begin January 12th with the video being issued just around release day.

Tracklisting:

"Making A Million"

"Sunset Striptease"

"Sin Parade"

"No Pictures Please"

"Velveteen Libertine"

"Silver Tongue Devil"

"Hardtimes"

"Die Pretty"

"Star In Your Eyes"

"Motel Lights"

"Velveteen Libertine" video:

As previously reported, Babylon ShakesS recently added a fouth member in bassist David Elmore. The band is set to perform March 29th at Rocklanta 2019 in Atlanta, GA.