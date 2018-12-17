BABYLON SHAKES - Exile To The Velveteen Lounge Album Details Revealed

December 17, 2018

news hard rock babylon shakes

Exile To The Velveteen Lounge, the new release by vintage sleaze powerhouse trio, Babylon Shakes, is set for a February 1st release through HighVolMusic.

Exile To The Velveteen Lounge is the first full-length record from the band and contains 10 tracks of vintage rock. Video production for the album opener, "Making A Million", is set begin January 12th with the video being issued just around release day.

Tracklisting:

"Making A Million"
"Sunset Striptease"
"Sin Parade"
"No Pictures Please"
"Velveteen Libertine"
"Silver Tongue Devil"
"Hardtimes"
"Die Pretty"
"Star In Your Eyes"
"Motel Lights"

"Velveteen Libertine" video:

As previously reported, Babylon ShakesS recently added a fouth member in bassist David Elmore. The band is set to perform March 29th at Rocklanta 2019 in Atlanta, GA.



