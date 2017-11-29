BackStory Presents: RICHIE SAMBORA And ORIANTHI Live From The Cutting Room; Full Stream Available

BackStory Events and Guitar World live streamed an exclusive interview with Richie Sambora and Orianthi last night (Tuesday, November 28th), live from the Cutting Room in New York, NY.

The pair has joined forces for a new, genre-spanning musical project under the name RSO that sees these two platinum-selling singer-songwriters and world-class guitarists teaming up as a duo. They recently released a five-track EP called Rise, with more music on the way.

The evening featured a long-form interview, short performance, and opportunity for audience questions. The event was part of the BackStory Events online series and was live streamed by Guitar World magazine. You can now watch below:

RSO released their new five-song Rise EP on September 29th.

Tracklisting:

"Rise"

"Masterpiece"

"Truth"

"Take Me"

"Good Times"

"Masterpiece":