BACKWOODS PAYBACK Reveal Tour Dates, Teaser For New Video

Backwoods Payback has announced they will be touring the Eastern United States this July and August. The first batch of shows will begin later this week. All dates can be found below.



In further news, the band has also released a teaser for the upcoming release of their video for the song "Generals". The song is taken from Future Slum, which will be released on August 3rd.

Catch Backwoods Payback live in concert:

July

19 - Lucky 13 - Brooklyn, NY

20 - Shakers - Oakdale, NY

21 - 33 Golden - New London, CT

22 - O’Briens - Allston, MA

23 - Meatlocker - Montclair, NJ

24 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA



August

3 - Sprout Music - West Chester, PA

4 - Vinyl Altar Records - Philadelphia, PA

16 - Golden Pony - Harrisonburg, VA

17 - Charlie’s - Norfolk, VA

18 - Strange Matter - Richmond, VA

Future Slum artwork and tracklisting:

"Pirate Smile"

"Lines"

"Whatever" (featuring Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder)

"It Ain’t Right"

"Threes"

"Cinderella"

"Generals"

"Big Enough"

"Alone"

"Lucky"

Pre-order Future Slum by clicking here.

Backwoods Payback is:

Mike Cummings - vocals / guitar

Jessica Baker - bass

Erik Larson (Alabama Thunderpussy) - drums