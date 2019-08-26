BACKWOODS PAYBACK To Tour North America Next Month

Backwoods Payback will be touring The United States and Canada in September; confirmed shows are listed below. When asked about the upcoming dates, Backwoods Payback replied, "We’ve been waiting a long time... this powder keg is about to go off."

Catch Backwoods Payback live in concert:

September

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Decedents Of Crom Fest

23 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class

24 - Youngstown, OH - WestSide Bowl

25 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions

26 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

27 - Toronto, ON - Bovine

28 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

29 - Philadelphia, PA - KungFu Necktie

Check out the video for "Generals" from the 2018 BP album Future Slum:

Future Slum artwork and tracklisting:

"Pirate Smile"

"Lines"

"Whatever" (featuring Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder)

"It Ain’t Right"

"Threes"

"Cinderella"

"Generals"

"Big Enough"

"Alone"

"Lucky"

Order your copy of Future Slum by clicking here. For further details, visit Backwoods Payback on Facebook.

Backwoods Payback is:

Mike Cummings - vocals / guitar

Jessica Baker - bass

Erik Larson (Alabama Thunderpussy) - drums