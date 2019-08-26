BACKWOODS PAYBACK To Tour North America Next Month
Backwoods Payback will be touring The United States and Canada in September; confirmed shows are listed below. When asked about the upcoming dates, Backwoods Payback replied, "We’ve been waiting a long time... this powder keg is about to go off."
Catch Backwoods Payback live in concert:
September
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Decedents Of Crom Fest
23 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class
24 - Youngstown, OH - WestSide Bowl
25 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions
26 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
27 - Toronto, ON - Bovine
28 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus
29 - Philadelphia, PA - KungFu Necktie
Check out the video for "Generals" from the 2018 BP album Future Slum:
Future Slum artwork and tracklisting:
"Pirate Smile"
"Lines"
"Whatever" (featuring Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder)
"It Ain’t Right"
"Threes"
"Cinderella"
"Generals"
"Big Enough"
"Alone"
"Lucky"
Order your copy of Future Slum by clicking here. For further details, visit Backwoods Payback on Facebook.
Backwoods Payback is:
Mike Cummings - vocals / guitar
Jessica Baker - bass
Erik Larson (Alabama Thunderpussy) - drums