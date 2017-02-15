BACKYARD BABIES Announce Live At Cirkus DVD

Backyard Babies is one of Sweden’s most successful and bestselling rock bands of all time with several Grammy awards, gold selling albums and world tours.

The band returned to action after a five-year hiatus with the new album Four By Four in 2015, produced by Jacob Hellner.

The brand new DVD Live At Cirkus was filmed in Stockholm when the band played their headline show at the venue Cirkus February 10th, 2016.

The DVD contains singles like “Th1rt3en Or Nothing”, “Brand New Hate” and “Minus Celsius”. Release is set for February 24th via Sony Music / Gain.



“To be able to shoot our concert from 2015 at one of my absolute favorite venues in Stockholm was amazing. In this DVD you´ll catch some of the magic that went down that night.

Enjoy.” // Nicke Borg