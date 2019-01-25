BACKYARD BABIES Release "Good Morning Midnight" Single; Music Video Streaming
January 25, 2019, an hour ago
Swedish rockers Backyard Babies have released a video for “Good Morning Midnight”, the opening track of the band's new album, Sliver & Gold, to be released on March 1st via Century Media Records. Watch below, and pre-order the album here.
The new album will contain 10 sizzling new songs following the exact same recipe that has made Backyard Babies one of the most consistent rock bands of our time: A perfect balance between sleazy, punky, all-out party rock and roll on the one hand, and decidedly mature, thoroughly melancholic tunes on the other.
While catchy sing-a-long smashers like the first single “Shovin’ Rocks”, album opener “Good Morning Midnight”, the anthemic “Bad Seeds” or “44 Undead” will have you fist-pumping and footstompin’ along with your left foot in a cowboy boot and your right paw in a Chuck Taylor sneaker, the beautiful ballad-like album closer “Laugh Now, Cry Later” will cause you to shed a tear or two into your Jack and Coke.
Sliver & Gold tracklisting:
"Good Morning Midnight"
"Simple Being Sold"
"Shovin‘ Rocks"
"Ragged Flag"
"Yes To All No"
"Bad Seeds"
"44 Undead"
"Sliver And Gold"
"A Day Late In My Dollar Shorts"
"Laugh Now Cry Later"
"Good Morning Midnight" video:
"Shovin’ Rocks” video:
The first half of 2019 sees Backyard Babies back on the road. Confirmed dates below:
January (with Skid Row)
25 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
March (with The Bones, Audrey Horne)
1 - München, Germany - Backstage
2 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
7 - Berlin, Germany - SO 36
8 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - ZAKK
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan
The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 (with Satan Takes A Holiday)
February
15 - Falu Bowling & Krog, Falun, Sweden
March
15 - Cinema, Enköping, Sweden
16 - Klubb Ron, Ronneby, Sweden
22 - Värmekyrkan, Norrköping, Sweden
23 - Lokomotivet, Eskilstuna, Sweden
27 - Katalin, Uppsala, Sweden
28 - Pustervik, Göteborg, Sweden
29 - KB, Malmö, Sweden
30 - Frimis Salonger, Örebro, Sweden
April
5 - Halmstad Live, Halmstad, Sweden
6 - The Tivoli, Helsingborg, Sweden
11 - Klubi, Tammerfors, Finland
12 - The Circus, Helsinfors, Finland
13 - Zemppi Areena, Kempele, Finland
The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 - Rolling Over Europe (with Audrey Horne, Thundermother, Satan Takes A Holiday*)
April
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *
20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex *
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice *
23 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaskessel *
24 - Milano, Italy - Live Club *
25 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum *
30 - Madrid, Spain - But
May
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
2 - Lyon, France - Le Ninkasi
3 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie (without Audrey Horne)
4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling (without Audrey Horne)
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund
Lineup:
Nicke Borg - Vocals, Guitar
Dregen - Guitar, Vocals
Johan Blomquist - Bass
Peder Carlsson - Drums