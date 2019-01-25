BACKYARD BABIES Release "Good Morning Midnight" Single; Music Video Streaming

Swedish rockers Backyard Babies have released a video for “Good Morning Midnight”, the opening track of the band's new album, Sliver & Gold, to be released on March 1st  via Century Media Records. Watch below, and pre-order the album here.

The new album will contain 10 sizzling new songs following the exact same recipe that has made Backyard Babies one of the most consistent rock bands of our time: A perfect balance between sleazy, punky, all-out party rock and roll on the one hand, and decidedly mature, thoroughly melancholic tunes on the other.

While catchy sing-a-long smashers like the first single “Shovin’ Rocks”, album opener “Good Morning Midnight”, the anthemic “Bad Seeds” or “44 Undead” will have you fist-pumping and footstompin’ along with your left foot in a cowboy boot and your right paw in a Chuck Taylor sneaker, the beautiful ballad-like album closer “Laugh Now, Cry Later” will cause you to shed a tear or two into your Jack and Coke.

Sliver & Gold tracklisting:

"Good Morning Midnight"
"Simple Being Sold"
"Shovin‘ Rocks"
"Ragged Flag"
"Yes To All No"
"Bad Seeds"
"44 Undead"
"Sliver And Gold"
"A Day Late In My Dollar Shorts"
"Laugh Now Cry Later"

"Good Morning Midnight" video:

"Shovin’ Rocks” video:

The first half of 2019 sees Backyard Babies back on the road. Confirmed dates below:

January (with Skid Row)
25 - London, UK -  O2 Forum Kentish Town

March (with The Bones, Audrey Horne)
1 - München, Germany - Backstage
2 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
7 - Berlin, Germany - SO 36
8 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - ZAKK
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 (with Satan Takes A Holiday)

February
15 - Falu Bowling & Krog, Falun, Sweden

March
15 - Cinema, Enköping, Sweden
 16 - Klubb Ron, Ronneby, Sweden
 22 - Värmekyrkan, Norrköping, Sweden
 23 - Lokomotivet, Eskilstuna, Sweden
 27 - Katalin, Uppsala, Sweden
 28 - Pustervik, Göteborg, Sweden
 29 - KB, Malmö, Sweden
 30 - Frimis Salonger, Örebro, Sweden

April
5 - Halmstad Live, Halmstad, Sweden
6 - The Tivoli, Helsingborg, Sweden
11 - Klubi, Tammerfors, Finland
12 - The Circus, Helsinfors, Finland
13 - Zemppi Areena, Kempele, Finland

The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 - Rolling Over Europe (with Audrey Horne, Thundermother, Satan Takes A Holiday*)

April
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *
20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex *
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice *
23 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaskessel *
24 - Milano, Italy - Live Club *
25 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum *
30 - Madrid, Spain - But

May
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
2 - Lyon, France - Le Ninkasi
3 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie (without Audrey Horne)
4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling (without Audrey Horne)
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund

Lineup:

Nicke Borg - Vocals, Guitar
Dregen  - Guitar, Vocals
Johan Blomquist - Bass
Peder Carlsson - Drums



