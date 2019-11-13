BACKYARD BABIES Release "Yes To All No" Single And Music Video; Tour Dates For Germany, UK Confirmed

Early March 2019 saw the release of Backyard Babies’ eigth studio album, Sliver & Gold, and immediately after the band embarked on an extensive European tour that included many sold out shows. The album was met with praise from fans and media alike and the live run of almost 40 dates showed why the band, even after 30 years of existence, is still a force to be reckoned with.

In order to make 2020 just as successful a year for Backyard Babies as its predecessor, the Swedes refuse to rest and recorded a new video for the fan favorite song, “Yes To All No” (taken from Sliver & Gold), which is also being released today as a separate radio single. You can watch the video below.

Furthermore, Backyard Babies are happy to announce two more tours to kick off the new decade in pure rock and roll fashion. The first one is a co-headline tour with fellow Swedish rockers The Bones and support from The Wildhearts. And immediately after they will head over to the UK for a co-headline tour with The Wildhearts on their home turf, supported by cKy, the band of Bam Margera’s brother, Jess. Find all the dates below.

January (with The Bones + support from The Wildhearts)

23 - Tante Ju - Dresden, Germany

24 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

26 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

January (co-headline with The Wildhearts, support from cKy)

28 - O2 Academy - Newcastle, England

29 - Limelight - Belfast, Ireland

30 - QMU - Glasgow, Scotland

31 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, England

February (co-headline with The Wildhearts, support from cKy)

1 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, England

3 - Tramshed - Cardiff, Wales

4 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, England

Lineup:

Nicke Borg - Vocals, Guitar

Dregen - Guitar, Vocals

Johan Blomquist - Bass

Peder Carlsson - Drums

(Photo - Peder Carlsson)