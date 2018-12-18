BACKYARD BABIES - Sliver & Gold Album Details Revealed; Tour Schedule Updated

Swedish rockers Backyard Babies are back. More than three years after their last studio album, Four By Four, Nicke, Dregen, Johan and Peder are about to celebrate their upcoming 30th anniversary in style with a brand new record, entitled Sliver & Gold, which is set to be released on March 1st via Century Media Records.

The new album will contain 10 sizzling new songs following the exact same recipe that has made Backyard Babies one of the most consistent rock bands of our time: A perfect balance between sleazy, punky, all-out party rock and roll on the one hand, and decidedly mature, thoroughly melancholic tunes on the other.

While catchy sing-a-long smashers like the first single “Shovin’ Rocks”, album opener “Good Morning Midnight”, the anthemic “Bad Seeds” or “44 Undead” will have you fist-pumping and footstompin’ along with your left foot in a cowboy boot and your right paw in a Chuck Taylor sneaker, the beautiful ballad-like album closer “Laugh Now, Cry Later” will cause you to shed a tear or two into your Jack and Coke.

Sliver & Gold tracklisting:

"Good Morning Midnight"

"Simple Being Sold"

"Shovin‘ Rocks"

"Ragged Flag"

"Yes To All No"

"Bad Seeds"

"44 Undead"

"Sliver And Gold"

"A Day Late In My Dollar Shorts"

"Laugh Now Cry Later"

"Shovin’ Rocks” video:

The first half of 2019 will also see Backyard Babies back on the road. Below you can see all the dates that have been confirmed thus far:

January (with Skid Row)

22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

23 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

25 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

March (with The Bones, Audrey Horne)

1 - München, Germany - Backstage

2 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

7 - Berlin, Germany - SO 36

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - ZAKK

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 (with Satan Takes A Holiday)

February

15 - Falu Bowling & Krog, Falun, Sweden

March

15 - Cinema, Enköping, Sweden

16 - Klubb Ron, Ronneby, Sweden

22 - Värmekyrkan, Norrköping, Sweden

23 - Lokomotivet, Eskilstuna, Sweden

27 - Katalin, Uppsala, Sweden

28 - Pustervik, Göteborg, Sweden

29 - KB, Malmö, Sweden

30 - Frimis Salonger, Örebro, Sweden

April

5 - Halmstad Live, Halmstad, Sweden

6 - The Tivoli, Helsingborg, Sweden

11 - Klubi, Tammerfors, Finland

12 - The Circus, Helsinfors, Finland

13 - Zemppi Areena, Kempele, Finland

The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 - Rolling Over Europe (with Audrey Horne, Thundermother, Satan Takes A Holiday*)

April

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *

20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex *

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice *

23 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaskessel *

24 - Milano, Italy - Live Club *

25 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum *

30 - Madrid, Spain - But

May

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

2 - Lyon, France - Le Ninkasi

3 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie (without Audrey Horne)

4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling (without Audrey Horne)

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund

Lineup:

Nicke Borg - Vocals, Guitar

Dregen - Guitar, Vocals

Johan Blomquist - Bass

Peder Carlsson - Drums