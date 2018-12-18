BACKYARD BABIES - Sliver & Gold Album Details Revealed; Tour Schedule Updated
Swedish rockers Backyard Babies are back. More than three years after their last studio album, Four By Four, Nicke, Dregen, Johan and Peder are about to celebrate their upcoming 30th anniversary in style with a brand new record, entitled Sliver & Gold, which is set to be released on March 1st via Century Media Records.
The new album will contain 10 sizzling new songs following the exact same recipe that has made Backyard Babies one of the most consistent rock bands of our time: A perfect balance between sleazy, punky, all-out party rock and roll on the one hand, and decidedly mature, thoroughly melancholic tunes on the other.
While catchy sing-a-long smashers like the first single “Shovin’ Rocks”, album opener “Good Morning Midnight”, the anthemic “Bad Seeds” or “44 Undead” will have you fist-pumping and footstompin’ along with your left foot in a cowboy boot and your right paw in a Chuck Taylor sneaker, the beautiful ballad-like album closer “Laugh Now, Cry Later” will cause you to shed a tear or two into your Jack and Coke.
Sliver & Gold tracklisting:
"Good Morning Midnight"
"Simple Being Sold"
"Shovin‘ Rocks"
"Ragged Flag"
"Yes To All No"
"Bad Seeds"
"44 Undead"
"Sliver And Gold"
"A Day Late In My Dollar Shorts"
"Laugh Now Cry Later"
"Shovin’ Rocks” video:
The first half of 2019 will also see Backyard Babies back on the road. Below you can see all the dates that have been confirmed thus far:
January (with Skid Row)
22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
23 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
24 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
25 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
March (with The Bones, Audrey Horne)
1 - München, Germany - Backstage
2 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
7 - Berlin, Germany - SO 36
8 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - ZAKK
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan
The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 (with Satan Takes A Holiday)
February
15 - Falu Bowling & Krog, Falun, Sweden
March
15 - Cinema, Enköping, Sweden
16 - Klubb Ron, Ronneby, Sweden
22 - Värmekyrkan, Norrköping, Sweden
23 - Lokomotivet, Eskilstuna, Sweden
27 - Katalin, Uppsala, Sweden
28 - Pustervik, Göteborg, Sweden
29 - KB, Malmö, Sweden
30 - Frimis Salonger, Örebro, Sweden
April
5 - Halmstad Live, Halmstad, Sweden
6 - The Tivoli, Helsingborg, Sweden
11 - Klubi, Tammerfors, Finland
12 - The Circus, Helsinfors, Finland
13 - Zemppi Areena, Kempele, Finland
The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 - Rolling Over Europe (with Audrey Horne, Thundermother, Satan Takes A Holiday*)
April
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *
20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex *
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice *
23 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaskessel *
24 - Milano, Italy - Live Club *
25 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum *
30 - Madrid, Spain - But
May
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
2 - Lyon, France - Le Ninkasi
3 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie (without Audrey Horne)
4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling (without Audrey Horne)
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund
Lineup:
Nicke Borg - Vocals, Guitar
Dregen - Guitar, Vocals
Johan Blomquist - Bass
Peder Carlsson - Drums