BACKYARD BABIES' Sliver & Gold Album Unboxed; Video

Swedish rockers Backyard Babies celebrate their 30th anniversary with the release of their eighth studio album, Sliver & Gold, which will be issued in North America on March 15 via M-Theory Audio. The record - which was produced by the legendary Chips Kiesbye (The Hellacopters, Graveyard, Michael Monroe) - is now available for pre-order on white vinyl (limited edition 300 copies) and CD, here.

Elsewhere, Sliver & Gold will be released tomorrow, March 1st, via Century Media Records. Pre-order here, and watch an unboxing video below:

The new album will contain 10 sizzling new songs following the exact same recipe that has made Backyard Babies one of the most consistent rock bands of our time: A perfect balance between sleazy, punky, all-out party rock and roll on the one hand, and decidedly mature, thoroughly melancholic tunes on the other.

While catchy sing-a-long smashers like the first single “Shovin’ Rocks”, album opener “Good Morning Midnight”, the anthemic “Bad Seeds” or “44 Undead” will have you fist-pumping and footstompin’ along with your left foot in a cowboy boot and your right paw in a Chuck Taylor sneaker, the beautiful ballad-like album closer “Laugh Now, Cry Later” will cause you to shed a tear or two into your Jack and Coke.

Physical copies of Sliver & Gold will also include five bonus acoustic versions of songs from the group's storied past - "Th1rt3en Or Nothing", "A Song For The Outcast", "Highlights", "Star War", and "Nomadic".

Sliver & Gold tracklisting:

"Good Morning Midnight"

"Simple Being Sold"

"Shovin‘ Rocks"

"Ragged Flag"

"Yes To All No"

"Bad Seeds"

"44 Undead"

"Sliver And Gold"

"A Day Late In My Dollar Shorts"

"Laugh Now Cry Later"

“44 Undead” video:

"Good Morning Midnight" video:

"Shovin’ Rocks” video:

Confirmed tour dates below:

March (with The Bones, Audrey Horne)

1 - München, Germany - Backstage

2 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

7 - Berlin, Germany - SO 36

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - ZAKK

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 (with Satan Takes A Holiday)

March

15 - Cinema, Enköping, Sweden

16 - Klubb Ron, Ronneby, Sweden

22 - Värmekyrkan, Norrköping, Sweden

23 - Lokomotivet, Eskilstuna, Sweden

27 - Katalin, Uppsala, Sweden

28 - Pustervik, Göteborg, Sweden

29 - KB, Malmö, Sweden

30 - Frimis Salonger, Örebro, Sweden

April

5 - Halmstad Live, Halmstad, Sweden

6 - The Tivoli, Helsingborg, Sweden

11 - Klubi, Tammerfors, Finland

12 - The Circus, Helsinfors, Finland

13 - Zemppi Areena, Kempele, Finland

The Nordic Noir Tour 2019 - Rolling Over Europe (with Audrey Horne, Thundermother, Satan Takes A Holiday*)

April

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *

20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex *

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice *

23 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaskessel *

24 - Milano, Italy - Live Club *

25 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum *

30 - Madrid, Spain - But

May

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

2 - Lyon, France - Le Ninkasi

3 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie (without Audrey Horne)

4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling (without Audrey Horne)

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund

Lineup:

Nicke Borg - Vocals, Guitar

Dregen - Guitar, Vocals

Johan Blomquist - Bass

Peder Carlsson - Drums

(Photo - Peder Carlsson)