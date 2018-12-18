BAD AS Reveal “Black Star” Lyric Video

After the release of the brand new album "Midnight Curse" and the succesful tour in support of the guitar legend Vinnie Moore, Italy's BAD As have just unleashed the new lyric video of the song "Black Star":

Founded in 2016 by the worldwide known bassist Alberto Rigoni (solo, Vivaldi Metal Project, former - Twinspirits) under the monicker BADASS, in 2018 the Italian modern hard-rock band turned into BAD As, featuring a brand new line-up and a huge step forward their unique and personal music style.

While “hard rock” is the starting point of BAD As , the new album is a melting of genres including metal and progressive as well as a mixing of influences in the style of legendary bands such as Metallica, Megadeth, Whitesnake, DIO, Symphony X, Alter Bridge and many others.