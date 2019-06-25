BAD BRAINS - Finding Joseph I: An Oral History Of H.R. From Bad Brains Set For Paperback Release In July; Includes New Foreword By RANDY BLYTHE

The paperback edition of the oral history of Bad Brains lead vocalist and front man extraordinaire, Paul 'H.R.' Hudson, Finding Joseph I: An Oral History Of H.R. From Bad Brains, will hit bookshelves everywhere on July 23. The book is available to pre-order now via Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

Authored by New York City scene veteran Howie Abrams and filmmaker James Lathos, this latest edition features a new chapter chronicling H.R.'s recent battle with SUNCT Syndrome (Short-lasting unilateral neuralgiform headache with conjunctival injection and tearing), and his subsequent brain surgery to remedy the condition. It also documents the Bad Brains' most recent reformation with all four original members.

In addition, the paperback features a new foreword penned by Lamb Of God's D. Randall Blythe, who provided vocals alongside H.R. during Bad Brains' latest festival appearances. The Lamb Of God frontman also contributed a portrait of H.R. for the book's back cover (see above), taken from his forthcoming photo book, Frontman.

In celebration of the book's release, H.R. will be signing copies and performing an exclusive acoustic set at Generation Records in NYC on July 23 from 7 - 9 PM. Generation Records is located at 210 Thompson Street in the West Village. Visit the event page here for more information.

The spiritual leader of Bad Brains is one of the most iconic and legendary front men in punk rock and hardcore. H.R. launched his unique, ferocious vocal assault and dynamic physical showmanship with love and Rasta in his heart, along with a hopefulness seldom found in punk. His journey has been riddled with unprecedented volatility: drugs, violence, disappearances and debilitating mental illness. The disorder was so powerful, and the suffering so severe, that it's difficult to fathom how he even survived. How could one so tremendously troubled produce such an incredible body of work and have made such an impact?

This gripping oral history features H.R. himself, as well as the people who know him best, including Minor Threat's Ian MacKaye, The Roots' Questlove, members of Guns N' Roses, The Wailers, Sublime, Murphy's Law, Fishbone, Cro-Mags, Deftones, Living Colour, Circle Jerks and others.

(Photo - D. Randall Blythe)