BAD COMPANY - 40th Anniversary Of Desolation Angels Album Celebrated On InTheStudio; Audio Interview

Says host Redbeard: "Five years after their 1974 debut album made them a “super group”, there was real concern that Bad Company had augered in with a collective faceplant due to a dearth of strong material and sheer exhaustion from a non-stop cycle of recording and touring. After three consecutive million-sellers in as many years, the British foursome consisting of ex-Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs, King Crimson bass player Boz Burrell, and Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, half of blues-rockers Free, all were as Rodgers told me, ”burnt” by the time they recorded 1977’s spotty Burnin’ Sky album.

"After a much needed two year hiatus, Bad Company re-emerged with their strongest batch of songs since that impressive debut, including the electrifying “Rock’n’Roll Fantasy”, ”Evil Wind”, and “Crazy Circles” all from Paul Rodgers chronicling life on tour; Burrell’s simple groove on “Gone, Gone, Gone”; and the mid-tempo rocker “Oh Atlanta” from Ralphs. My guests In the Studio Rodgers, Ralphs, and Simon Kirke share a humorous, touching tribute to the late Boz Burrell, plus you will hear the original Bad Company’s final recording “Hammer of Love”."

