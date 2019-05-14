BAD COMPANY - 45th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Debut Album Celebrated On InTheStudio; Audio Interview

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 45th anniversary of Bad Company's 1974 self-titled debut album.

Says host Redbeard: "To this day I clearly remember the anticipation leading up to the day that the British band Bad Company released that much-touted debut in May 1974, precisely because of the pedigrees of the young but, by then, veteran rockers Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke ex- of Free, Mick Ralphs from Mott The Hoople, and Boz Burrell from a stint with King Crimson. Eventually Bad Company would occupy the #1 sales slot in the US, making Bad Company one of the most successful debuts in rock history because of “Can’t Get Enough”, ”Rock Steady”, ”Movin’ On”, ”Ready for Love”, “Seagull”, and the title song. Here is the real story from Rodgers, Kirke, and Ralphs. But what’s the story on Bad Company’s twenty year ban from the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame???"

Tune in here.