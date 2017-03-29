BAD COMPANY - Deluxe Editions Of Run With The Pack And Burnin’ Sky Albums Due In May; Tracks Streaming

Rhino has announced the release of deluxe editions of the Bad Company albums, Run With The Pack and Burnin’ Sky, on May 26th.

Both feature the remastered original album along with rare and unreleased recordings like this previously unissued version of "Young Blood" (Alternate Version 2) recorded in Grasse, France and engineered by Ron Nevison (Led Zeppelin, UFO, Hear) and "Morning Sun" (Take 3, Early Version) recorded by Chris Kimsey at Le Chateau Studios, Herouville, France, in the summer of 1976.

Download the tracks instantly when you pre-order their respective albums from iTunes (links below).

- Run With The Pack

- Burnin’ Sky

