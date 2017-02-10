BAD COMPANY Drum Legend SIMON KIRKE Releases All Because Of You Album; All Tracks Streaming; US Tour Dates Announced

The End Records and BMG have released Simon Kirke’s new studio album, All Because Of You. All tracks from the album are available for streaming below.

Simon Kirke recorded All Because Of You with Empty Pockets over the course of four studio sessions at Chicago, IL’s Empty Pockets Studios. With Simon Kirke on lead vocals, drums, guitar, keyboards, and ukulele, his cohesion with Empty Pockets (Josh Solomon, Erika Brett, Nate Bellon, Danny Rosenthal) would make you think they’ve been recording together for years.

Says Simon Kirke, “I finally got a chance to record some of my best songs with a superb band - the Empty Pockets. This CD has become one of the highlights of my career."

Fans of Bad Company will be excited to learn that Track 3 on All Because Of You is a ukulele version of the 1975 Bad Company classic “Feel Like Making Love,” written by Simon Kirke (and named the 78th Best Hard Rock Song Of All Time by VH1!). The album also features guitarist Warren Haynes (ex-Allman Brothers, Gov't Mule), who guest stars on Track 10, “Trouble Road”. "Feel Like Making Love" is streaming below.

How this came about... Kirke explains: "I was noodling on my ukulele playing “Feel Like Making Love” just for fun and my fiancé Maria said, 'you should do that on stage...' I told her it was an iconic song of Bad Company's and she said, 'So? Do your own version... it's fun...' I played it to the Empty Pockets and they loved it... so here it is."

Tracklisting:

“All Because Of You”

“Warm Gulf Water”

“Feel Like Making Love”

“Melting On Madison”

“Maria”

“Wind And The Rain”

“Into The Light”

“Friends In The Woods”

“Lie With You”

“Trouble Road”

“Stay With Me”

Upcoming US tour dates:

March

15 - Kent Stage - Kent, OH

16 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

19 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

30 - StageOne - Fairfield, CT

April

1 - Tupelo Music Hall - Londonderry, NH