BAD COMPANY - Learn To Play Straight Shooter Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums: Bad Company - Straight Shoot, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Released in April 1975, Straight Shooter is the second album from supergroup Bad Company. With a magic combination of Paul Rodgers‘ outstanding vocals and, Mott The Hoople guitarist, Mick Ralphs‘ groundbreaking blues-rock guitar playing; the album spawned the band‘s defining singles "Feel Like Making Love" and "Shooting Star".

Learn to play the following:

"Good Lovin’ Gone Bad"

"Feel Like Makin’ Love"

"Weep No More"

"Shooting Star"

"Deal With The Preacher"

"Wild Fire Woman"

"Anna"

"Call On Me"

From a guitar player‘s perspective, this album is a perfect blend of melodic blues-rock soloing, intricate rhythm guitar parts and classic rock songwriting at it‘s best. Join renowned Licklibrary tutor Danny Gill as he guides you through the guitar highlights of this seminal classic album.