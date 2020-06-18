BAD TOUCH Release Video For Cover Of "I've Got The Music In Me" By KIKI DEE

UK rockers Bad Touch have released a video for their version of "I've Got The Music In Me", taken from their upcoming studio album, Kiss The Sky.

"I've Got The Music In Me" was originally done by The Kiki Dee Band, and cracked the Top 20 when it was released in 1974.

Speaking to Planet Rock about the track, Bad Touch vocalist Stevie Westwood commented, “That’s right we’ve got a cover on our album. What? It’s a banger! We took what Kiki Dee was going for, and we amped it up, threw it in the dirt and gave it a whole lot more sex. I challenge anyone to listen to our version of this great song and not be smiling from ear to ear. They’ll be screaming the chorus to the heavens by the end!”

Bad Touch’s highly anticipated fourth studio album Kiss The Sky will be released by Marshall Records on June 19th on CD, white vinyl and digital download and is available for pre-order at this location.

Kiss The Sky is a no-nonsense rock and roll album at heart. For their fourth album, Bad Touch have stripped everything right back and looked at what the essence of what makes a great album and at the core, great songs. They've stuck to what they do best, which is writing catchy, feel good rock music.

The songs were initially written in their practice studio "The Cabin" in Norfolk where the band feels most comfortable and can focus on the songs without outside world interference. The band have really nailed their sound on this album. When you turn it on you will instantly know it's Bad Touch.

The production side of the album is about capturing the performance within the band themselves and capturing the "moment" and energy the band produce during their live shows. More plugging straight in, turning everything to 10 and going for it.

Tracklisting:

"Come A Little Closer"

"I Get High"

"Let Go"

"Strut"

"I’ve Got The Music In Me"

"Can You Save Me"

"Kiss The Sky"

"See You Again"

"Before I Die"

"Read All About It"

"Too Much Of A Good Thing"

"Sun And The Moon"

"Something About Your Kiss" (CD bonus track)

"Strut":

"See You Again":

(Photo - Joby Sessions)