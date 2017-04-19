BAD WOLVES Featuring Past / Present Members Of DEVILDRIVER, GOD FORBID, DIVINE HERESY Launch Teaser For Upcoming “Learn To Live” Music Video
April 19, 2017, 17 minutes ago
Bad Wolves is the new “supergroup” featuring drummer John Boecklin (ex-DevilDriver), vocalist Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy, Westfield Massacre), guitarist Doc Coyle (God Forbid), guitarist Chris Cain (ex-Bury Your Dead) and bassist Kyle Konkiel (Vimic, ex-In This Moment).
The band will release their debut single, “Learn To Live”, on May 1st. A teaser for the upcoming music video for the song can be seen below.
“We sound like a heavy-slightly prog rock band that tunes low and cuts off most of the fat,” John Boecklin explains. “Watching Faith No More on the reunion tour made my thought process change. I was standing there, and it hit me that I don’t want to be in a metal band with screaming all the time. We’re heavy, yet from track-to-track, things change quite a bit.”
For more on Bad Wolves, visit the band’s Facebook page.