BAD WOLVES Featuring Past / Present Members Of DEVILDRIVER, GOD FORBID, DIVINE HERESY Launch Teaser For Upcoming “Learn To Live” Music Video

Bad Wolves is the new “supergroup” featuring drummer John Boecklin (ex-DevilDriver), vocalist Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy, Westfield Massacre), guitarist Doc Coyle (God Forbid), guitarist Chris Cain (ex-Bury Your Dead) and bassist Kyle Konkiel (Vimic, ex-In This Moment).

The band will release their debut single, “Learn To Live”, on May 1st. A teaser for the upcoming music video for the song can be seen below.

“We sound like a heavy-slightly prog rock band that tunes low and cuts off most of the fat,” John Boecklin explains. “Watching Faith No More on the reunion tour made my thought process change. I was standing there, and it hit me that I don’t want to be in a metal band with screaming all the time. We’re heavy, yet from track-to-track, things change quite a bit.”

