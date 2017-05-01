BAD WOLVES Featuring Past / Present Members Of DEVILDRIVER, GOD FORBID, DIVINE HERESY Release “Learn To Live” Music Video

Bad Wolves is the new “supergroup” featuring drummer John Boecklin (ex-DevilDriver), vocalist Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy, Westfield Massacre), guitarist Doc Coyle (God Forbid), guitarist Chris Cain (ex-Bury Your Dead) and bassist Kyle Konkiel (Vimic, ex-In This Moment).

The band have released their debut single, “Learn To Live”, and a music video for the song can be seen below.

When art can’t be pigeonholed or pinned down, it elevates the very medium itself. Bad Wolves thrives on that sort of unpredictability, standing confidently at a crossroads between anthemic hard rock infectiousness and thought-provoking technically-charged heavy metal. Think a cross between the mind-numbing musical malevolence of Meshuggah and Sevendust’s timeless irresistibility, and you’re halfway there…

“We sound like a heavy-slightly prog rock band that tunes low and cuts off most of the fat,” John Boecklin explains. “Watching Faith No More on the reunion tour made my thought process change. I was standing there, and it hit me that I don’t want to be in a metal band with screaming all the time. We’re heavy, yet from track-to-track, things change quite a bit.”

