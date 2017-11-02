BAD WOLVES Featuring Past / Present Members Of DEVILDRIVER, GOD FORBID, DIVINE HERESY Sign To Eleven Seven Music; “Toast To The Ghost” Single Out Friday (Preview)

Newly signed to Eleven Seven Music, Bad Wolves (managed by Zoltan Bathory of Five Finger Death Punch) will release their new single, “Toast To The Ghost”, tomorrow (Friday, November 3rd) on all DSPs.

“Toast To The Ghost”, which can be previewed below, is the first song revealed off the band’s debut album, slated for spring 2018 on Eleven Seven Music. The track provides a taste of what’s in store for fans on the forthcoming collection: bold, metal-infused anthemic hard-rock.

“We’re already fans of the band so it’s fantastic to welcome Bad Wolves to the Eleven Seven label family,” says Eleven Seven Label Group COO Steve Kline. Consisting of of vocalist Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy), drummer John Boecklin (ex-DevilDriver), guitarist Doc Coyle (Vagus Nerve, ex-God Forbid), guitarist Chris Cain (Bury Your Dead), and bassist Kyle Konkiel (ex-In This Moment), Bad Wolves burst onto the scene earlier this year with the self-released debut single “Learn To Live” and quickly became ones-to-watch.

The Los Angeles-based five-piece is now gearing up for an even bigger 2018 with new music, a new label, and new management.

“From a creative standpoint we were very fortunate to garnish the support of not only a friend we trusted as a manager but also respected as an artist and entrepreneur,” explains the band of the decision to work with Bathory’s Management Company. “Zoltan's outside the box thinking and unique perspective helped broadened the vision of what we hope to accomplish as a band”.

“I knew these guys for many years from their previous bands so I knew they were all exceptional musicians, but when they formed “Bad Wolves” and played me the first few songs I thought …Okay... there is fire here, this one has the magical combination. Hard work and persistence always outstrip talent, and these guys have both,” adds Bathory.