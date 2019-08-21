BAD WOLVES Launch Music Video For New Single "I'll Be There"
Bad Wolves have released a video for their new single, "I'll Be There". The track will be featured on the band's upcoming sophomore album, N.A.T.I.O.N., due this fall via Eleven Seven Music.
Pre-save/pre-add the album here, and watch the new video below.
Bad Wolves will support Five Finger Death Punch on their US fall arena tour, launching on November 1 in Las Vegas. Three Days Grace and Fire From The Gods are also on the bill. Tickets, VIP offers and more, here.
Tour dates:
November
1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock
2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock
5 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena
7 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Arena
9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center
10 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Park Center
12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Arena
13 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena
15 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center
16 - Ft. Meyer, FL - Hertz Arena
18 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Arena
20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Arena
23 - Chattanooga, TN - McKenzie Arena
26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
30 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
December
2 - Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Ted Constant Convocation Center
3 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
5 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Arena
6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
12 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena
14 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena