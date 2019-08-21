BAD WOLVES Launch Music Video For New Single "I'll Be There"

Bad Wolves have released a video for their new single, "I'll Be There". The track will be featured on the band's upcoming sophomore album, N.A.T.I.O.N., due this fall via Eleven Seven Music.

Pre-save/pre-add the album here, and watch the new video below.

Bad Wolves will support Five Finger Death Punch on their US fall arena tour, launching on November 1 in Las Vegas. Three Days Grace and Fire From The Gods are also on the bill. Tickets, VIP offers and more, here.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock

2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock

5 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

7 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Arena

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

10 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Park Center

12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Arena

13 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena

15 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

16 - Ft. Meyer, FL - Hertz Arena

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Arena

20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Arena

23 - Chattanooga, TN - McKenzie Arena

26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

30 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

December

2 - Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Ted Constant Convocation Center

3 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

5 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Arena

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

11 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

12 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena

14 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena