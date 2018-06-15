BAD WOLVES' "Remember When" Music Video Now Streaming

Available exclusively via Apple Music for the last week, Bad Wolves' new music video for the track "Remember When" can now be seen below.

Directed by Wayne Isham (Mötley Crüe, Avenged Sevenfold, Megadeth), “Remember When” is the third single released from the band’s debut album Disobey, out now via Eleven Seven Music. The album had a consumption of over 21,000 units in the first week and debuted at #22 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, #8 on the Top Current Albums chart, #2 on the Hard Rock Albums chart and #4 on the Rock Album charts.

The powerful music video relays the story of frontman Tommy Vext’s relationship with his twin brother. “My twin brother is currently serving 17 years for attempted murder - [he] tried to kill me during a home invasion when he was high in 2010… [Testifying against him] was definitely one of the more difficult moments of my life,” Vext reflected. “‘Remember When’ kinda goes through a timeline and highlights two people who lived the exact same life and had the exact same hardships and advantages and disadvantages, and who we are ultimately as adults is defined by the choices that we made, and our lives reflect those choices.”

Bad Wolves will be spending most of the foreseeable future on the road. The band are currently out on the What’s In Your Head Tour, co-headlined by labelmates From Ashes to New and special guest Diamante. The band will also be joining Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, and Nothing More on a massive summer amphitheater tour throughout North America.'

