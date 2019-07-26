BAD WOLVES Streaming New Song "I'll Be There"
July 26, 2019, 38 minutes ago
Bad Wolves are streaming their new song, "I'll Be There". The track will be featured on the band's upcoming sophomore album, due this fall via Eleven Seven Music.
Bad Wolves will support Five Finger Death Punch on their US fall arena tour, launching on November 1 in Las Vegas. Three Days Grace and Fire From The Gods are also on the bill. Tickets, VIP offers and more, here.
Tour dates:
November
1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock
2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock
5 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena
7 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Arena
9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center
10 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Park Center
12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Arena
13 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena
15 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center
16 - Ft. Meyer, FL - Hertz Arena
18 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Arena
20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Arena
23 - Chattanooga, TN - McKenzie Arena
26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
30 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
December
2 - Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Ted Constant Convocation Center
3 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
5 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Arena
6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
12 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena
14 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena