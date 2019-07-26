BAD WOLVES Streaming New Song "I'll Be There"

Bad Wolves are streaming their new song, "I'll Be There". The track will be featured on the band's upcoming sophomore album, due this fall via Eleven Seven Music.

Bad Wolves will support Five Finger Death Punch on their US fall arena tour, launching on November 1 in Las Vegas. Three Days Grace and Fire From The Gods are also on the bill. Tickets, VIP offers and more, here.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock

2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock

5 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

7 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Arena

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

10 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Park Center

12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Arena

13 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena

15 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

16 - Ft. Meyer, FL - Hertz Arena

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Arena

20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Arena

23 - Chattanooga, TN - McKenzie Arena

26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

30 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

December

2 - Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Ted Constant Convocation Center

3 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

5 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Arena

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

11 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

12 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena

14 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena