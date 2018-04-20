BAD WOLVES Streaming New Song "Remember When"

Bad Wolves are streaming the new song "Remember When", featured on their debut album Disobey, out May 11th on Eleven Seven Music. Listen to the song below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Officer Down"

"Learn To Live"

"No Masters"

"Zombie"

"Run For Your Life"

"Remember When"

"Better The Devil"

"Jesus Slaves"

"Hear Me Now"

"Truth Or Dare"

"The Conversation"

"Shape Shifter"

"Toast To The Ghost"

"Remember When":

"Better The Devil" lyric video:

Officer Down:

"Zombie" video:

Bad Wolves will tour extensively in 2018. Dates below, with more TBA.

April

20 - UFEST 2018 - Mesa, AZ

21 - Las Rageous - Las Vegas, NV

27 - Welcome to Rockville - Jacksonville, FL

28 - Fort Rock Festival - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Supporting Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown:

May

6 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

8 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

10 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

11 - Westfair Amphitheatre - Council Bluffs, IA

12 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI *

14 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

16 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL

17 - Ford Center- Evansville, IN

18 - Mark of the Quad - Moline, IL

20 - Alerus Center - Grand Forks, ND

30 - Casper Events Center - Casper, WY *

* FFDP and Bad Wolves only

Bad Wolves is comprised of vocalist Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy), drummer John Boecklin (ex-DevilDriver), guitarist Doc Coyle (Vagus Nerve, ex-God Forbid), guitarist Chris Cain (Bury Your Dead), and bassist Kyle Konkiel (ex-In This Moment).