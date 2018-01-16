BAD WOLVES Were Set To Record THE CRANBERRIES Hit "Zombie" With Late Singer DOLORES O'RIORDAN - "Our Hearts Are Broken That We Were Not Able To See This Collaboration Through," Says TOMMY VEXT

Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext has issued a message in regards to the passing of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, who died suddenly on January 15th in London, England.

"We are shocked and saddened at the news of Dolores’s passing, mere hours before she was to record vocals on our upcoming version of 'Zombie'," says Vext. "We have always had deep respect for her as an artist and a vocalist and she was never afraid to bare her soul in her music and lyrics.

"'Zombie is an incredibly personal song and although we are a hard rock band, we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to, regardless of genre.

"When we heard she liked our version and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received. Our hearts are broken that we were not able to see this collaboration through and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, loved ones and fans in Ireland and around the globe.

"We hope we can still make her proud by sharing our version of 'Zombie' with the world."