BAD WOLVES' "Zombie" Goes #1 Around The World; Debut Album Disobey Due In May

Topping charts worldwide this past weekend, Bad Wolves’ cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” has hit #1 in multiple countries around the globe. The track will appear on the band’s debut album Disobey, coming out May 18th on Eleven Seven Music.

Stateside the song hit the trifecta, going #1 iTunes overall, rock, and metal. It also hit #1 Rock and #1 Metal on iTunes in The Cranberries’ home country of Ireland, The UK, Canada, Sweden, New Zealand and Australia.

The global numbers are undeniable: the video, which can be seen below, has garnered more than 14 million views in 18 days across YouTube and Facebook, and the track has gone #3 on Spotify’s Viral Global Top 50 and #4 on Spotify’s Viral US Top 50.

The unstoppable hit single was first released by The Cranberries in 1994, the original track, which can be enjoyed below, hit #1 across the globe, including the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart. The song returned to the Top-Ten on the US Rock Charts shortly after news of singer Dolores O’Riordan’s passing earlier this year.

O’Riordan was slated to record vocals for Bad Wolves’ cover of the track (which she described as “killer”) on the day of her passing. The band decided to release the song in her honor with all Bad Wolves’ proceeds going to her children.

As a new generation discovers “Zombie” thanks to Bad Wolves, the track shows itself as a timeless hit with staying power that reaches across the ages.

Bad Wolves will tour extensively in 2018. Dates below, with more TBA.

April

20 - UFEST 2018 - Mesa, AZ

21 - Las Rageous - Las Vegas, NV

27 - Welcome to Rockville - Jacksonville, FL

28 - Fort Rock Festival - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Supporting Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown:

May

6 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

8 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

10 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

11 - Westfair Amphitheatre - Council Bluffs, IA

12 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI *

14 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

16 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL

17 - Ford Center- Evansville, IN

18 - Mark of the Quad - Moline, IL

20 - Alerus Center - Grand Forks, ND

30 - Casper Events Center - Casper, WY *

* FFDP and Bad Wolves only

Bad Wolves is comprised of: vocalist Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy), drummer John Boecklin (ex-DevilDriver), guitarist Doc Coyle (Vagus Nerve, ex-God Forbid), guitarist Chris Cain (Bury Your Dead), and bassist Kyle Konkiel (ex-In This Moment).