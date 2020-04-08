BADGUYSWIN Premiere Full Stream Of New Album Cowards

Badguyswin will be releasing their debut full-length Cowards this Friday, April 10 and before it officially drops, the band has teamed up with BraveWords for its exclusive stream.

Cowards by Badguyswin

Nirvana and Soundgarden may be no more, but the members of Canada’s Badguyswin are here to serve up your guilty pleasure for an era of rock n’ roll that’s knocking on doors and making its comeback. Heavy driven grunge-inspired loud amps, blended with clean vocals, plentiful harmonies, and driving rhythms are what fuels this Grand Forks, BC band to keep things stuck in your head for days to come!

Featuring 3 out of 4 members from technical metal band Slagduster, Badguyswin shows off their original roots in music, the grunge era of the ‘90s where they would glue themselves to the stereo for hours. The members of Badguyswin also all grew up together in the same small town and have been playing music together in various ways for 15 years.

The band’s debut full-length Cowards was written to give the listener an experience that doesn’t repeat itself over 12 tracks. It's an album that is a heavy and hooky modern take on a classic sound with influences that are everything ‘90s in grunge, stoner, alternative, and punk. It was conceived organically, performed and recorded DIY style at the home studio of drummer Zak Waterlow with mastering by Brock McFarlane of CPS studios in Vancouver. The album has a crisp and larger than life sound. With plenty of Easter eggs that’ll have you searching for more from each listen.

Vocalist/guitarist Shane Sherman adds:

“We have worked tirelessly over the last year writing, tweaking and recording our first release and we’re just quivering with anticipation to share with the world our modern take on grunge rock. If you’ve been pining for a record that gives you raw and heavy tunes with harmony and hooks we have got you covered.

After years of writing complex and intricate music, members of Slagduster embrace their musical roots and write a rock record that defies decades. Taking a more minimalistic approach, we’ve dropped the screaming and puzzling time signatures to create a sound that beckons back to a time when songwriting was key.

With influences ranging from Soundgarden to Queens Of The Stone Age and everything else in between, we are ready to deliver to this newborn puppy of hard rock that even the coldest of plaid wearing hipsters can enjoy.

We have crafted a record that we hope listeners will enjoy from start to finish. Each song placed in an order we feel will truly take the passenger on a sonic personal journey.”

Cowards is set for release on April 10, 2020 will be available on all digital platforms for stream and download along with physical CDs having limited edition artwork painted by Shane Sherman. Each song’s lyrical content revolves around a story and a main character. A painting was depicted for each persona.

Preorder the album on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Like A Sailor”

“Lowlifer”

“Honey Bucket”

“Lying To Myself”

“Between Hook And Hole”

“Fly On The Wall”

“Coal”

“August 8th”

“Needle Beach”

“Legends Of The Wheel”

“Under It All”

“Central”

“Needle Beach” video: