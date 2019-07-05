BAEST Release "As Above So Below" Single And Music Video; Venenum Album Details Revealed

On September 13, Denmark’s death metal powerhouse, Baest, will release their second studio album, Venenum, via Century Media Records. Now, in time for their gig at Roskilde festival, Baest invite you to check out a new track from Venenum. "As Above So Below" features footage filmed at the band’s massive Copenhell show and was created by Karmacat.

“We're huge fans of Chuck Schuldiner and ‘As Above So Below’ is a glance towards Death and their original melodic approach. Chuck was an incredible songwriter and inspired musician, and we wanted to honour his work as a part of the Baest sound. So, the intro is followed up by some cold blooded brutality. Finally, we spice it up with some pure rock’n’roll. It adds up to an experimental track, we are really proud of. The video was filmed at Copenhell in June 2019 where we played the biggest, craziest and most memorable show in our history so far...”

Furthermore, physical and digital pre-sales for Venenum have just begun, the album will be released as limited edition CD digipak, digital album and apart from black LP+CD as various strictly limited coloured editions:

- 100x Light blue vinyl & 200x Petrol green (cmdistro.de)

- 700x Clear-red splatter vinyl “Danish edition” (store.baestband.com)

Tracklisting:

“Vitriol Lament“

“Gula“

“Nihil“

“Venenum“

“Styx“

“Heresy“

“As Above So Below“

“Sodomize“

“Empty Throne“

“Gula” video:

Baest are:

Simon Olsen - vocals

Svend Karlsson - guitar

Lasse Revsbech - guitar

Mattias Melchiorsen - bass

Sebastian Abildsten - drums

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)