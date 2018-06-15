BAEST Release "Crosswhore" Music Video; Shows Confirmed With ABBATH

Danish death metallers Baest, whose moniker translates to ‘beast’ or ‘brute’ in the band’s native language, are excited to launch the first single taken from their forthcoming debut album Danse Macabre. Set for release on August 17th via Century Media Records, Danse Macabre offers an intense Messe Macabre uniting influences from the likes of Bloodbath, Dismember, Bolt Thrower, Entombed and 90’s Morbid Angel with uttermost savagery.

As first single, "Crosswhore" (the album’s opening track) has now been launched, check out the video below.

Baest comments: “Some of you out there might already know ‘Crosswhore’ since we already put out that track ourselves a while ago. Now, to properly introduce us to Century Media’s audience, we proudly present you the album version and are excited to kick off the presale for our debut Danse Macabre. If you want death metal, Baest will make sure, you’ll get it!”

Danse Macabre will be released as 180 gram vinyl plus CD, as jewelcase CD, and on all digital platforms. Apart from regular black vinyl, the following limited colours are available:

- 200x transparent green – BAEST exclusive

- 100x gold – CMDistro.de exclusive

- 200x silver – also available through CMDistro.de

- 100x transparent red – Headbangr Edition, available alongside an exclusive t-shirt bundle via Headbangr.dk

All pre-sales can be viewed here.

Danse Macabre, recorded with Andreas Linnemann at Output Lydstudio and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Obey Mastering (Firespawn, Decapitated, LIK), offers extremely focused (de)compositions perfectly blending Boss HM-2 pedal abusing buzz saw guitars, vicious blasts, deep growls and infectious hooks.

Danse Macabre tracklisting:

"Crosswhore"

"Hecatomb"

"Danse Macabre"

"Atra Mors"

"Messe Macabre"

"Ritual"

"Vortex"

"Ego Te Absolvo"



"Crosswhore" video:

Formed in 2015, Baest played over 40 shows within the quintet’s first year of existence, quickly turning heads due to their windmill headbanging skills and ferocious frontman Simon Olsen. Previously, Baest performed at Copenhell, Roskilde, Royal Metal Fest, Eurosonic and supported bands like Hatebreed, Dying Fetus, Entombed A.D. and Illdisposed, in 2018 they will play at Summer Breeze, do a Denmark headlining tour and selected shows supporting Abbath in Germany.

Tour dates:

June

29 - Tuska - Helsinki, Finland

July

12/07 Devilstone - Anyksciai, Lithuania

August

3 - Grimfest - Aarhus, Denmark

10 - Dirty Days Of Summer - Copenhagen, Denmark

11 - Smukfest - Skanderborg, Denmark

16 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

September (with Abbath)

5 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

7 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

September (with I’ll Be Damned)

27 - Sønderborg, Denmark - Sonderborg Hus

28 - Randers , Denmark - Turbinen

29 - Aalborg, Denmark - Studenterhuset

October (with I’ll Be Damned)

5 - Vejle, Denmark - Bygningen

18 - Fredericia, Denmark - Tojhuset

19 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

20 - Odense, Denmark - Kansas City

25 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega

27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

Baest is:

Mattias Melchiorsen – bass

Svend Karlsson - guitar

Sebastian Abildsten – drums

Simon Olsen - vocals

Lasse Revsbech – guitar

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm / Bransholm Photography)