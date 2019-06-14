BAEST Release "Gula" Single And Music Video; Band Touring Europe Later This Year With ABORTED, ENTOMBED A.D.

On September 13th, Denmark’s death metal powerhouse, Baest, will release their second studio album, Venenum, via Century Media Records. To give you a glimpse at what to expect, the group now launches the first single from this opus, entitled "Gula".

The band comments: “With ‘Gula’ we tried to explore the heavier side and sound of Baest. We ended up with a raw, simple, yet grinding track, that emphasises the foundation of Baest: melody and groove mixed with chaos.”

The video for “Gula” was filmed by Karmacat and can be seen below. Stream/download the track here.

On Friday, June 21st, "Gula" will celebrate its live premiere at Copenhell festival, and the upcoming new album will be presented to the band’s constantly growing amount of European fans in October/November when Baest will join label mates Aborted and Entombed A.D. as special guest on the Hell Over Europe III tour.

Baest are:

Simon Olsen - vocals

Svend Karlsson - guitar

Lasse Revsbech - guitar

Mattias Melchiorsen - bass

Sebastian Abildsten - drums